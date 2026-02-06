The Band Perry Announces 19-Show Psycho Rodeo Tour After Hiatus, Promises More Dates

The Band Perry plans to return to touring with a world tour in 2026. This tour marks the end of the group's hiatus from all activities, and their return to global touring will feature innovative ways to connect with fans while continuing to evolve creatively.

Under Kimberly's direction, the group achieved worldwide success with their 9x Platinum smash "If I Die Young." Since then, they have built a large global fan base. The band has been around for over ten years, has released two full-length albums, has gone on sold-out world tours, has had six No. 1 hits, and has received numerous Gold and Platinum awards across various genres.

The Band Perry has sold more than 2.5 million albums and more than 12 million singles, with over 1 billion streams worldwide. They also have multiple GRAMMY Awards, along with recognition from the Academy of Country Music and the Country Music Association for their commercial and critical success.

With their haunting melodies, elaborate stories, dynamic instrumentation, and electrifying concerts, the Band Perry's eclectic style blends gothic Appalachian elements with modern styles. This combination of creative and historical influences has pushed the envelope in music while drawing on their deep Southern heritage to create a unique sound that defines who they are as artists and keeps them on top.

The 2026 tour is the band's first back after their break from touring. It is also a way for them to write a new chapter while continuing to celebrate a music catalog that has built up over a 10+ year period. It also underscores their commitment to traveling worldwide and continuing to grow creatively.