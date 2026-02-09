Rascal Flatts Plays Nashville Homecoming Show With Special Guests

Rascal Flatts headlined a Nashville homecoming on Feb. 5 at Bridgestone Arena as part of the band's Life Is A Highway tour. The show was designed around a setlist packed with Rascal Flatts' favorites and the songs fans love most, all delivered with a fresh, high-energy approach that felt both familiar and new.

The band highlighted its desire to showcase Rascal Flatts, as no one had seen them before. While the focus remained on some of the group's most well-known and longest-lasting songs, the production and presentation of the event were designed to deliver an elevated experience compared with a regular greatest-hits show.

The Nashville date carried special significance as a homecoming for the trio, with many friends and family members living in the area. The local connection enhanced the emotional impact of the evening's concert for both the performers and their longtime Nashville followers, thereby creating greater significance.

In addition, anticipation for the performance was heightened to unreasonable levels due, in part, to numerous rumors that surprises might be part of the event. Jay DeMarcus teased several moments that were unexpectedly amazing and new guest artists in attendance, but did not provide specifics on the guest artists. Although no guest artists' names were announced beforehand, fans were encouraged to expect surprises when the Nashville show took place.

Adding a humorous tone, the band playfully joked about over-the-top stage ideas, including exaggerated antics such as Gary juggling chainsaws, fire-breathing theatrics, and Joe Don appearing in a fairy costume. These tongue-in-cheek comments underscored the band's fun, high-energy spirit as they took the stage.