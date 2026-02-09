Backstage Country
‘Super Bowl Saturday’ Not Happening

This debate has been going on for a long time. Should the Super Bowl be moved to Saturday night? I’m a big fan of the idea, but it looks like…

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – FEBRUARY 10: The Super Bowl LX logo is unveiled as NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell speaks during the Host Committee Handoff Press Conference at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on February 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. Super Bowl LX will be played at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, home of the San Francisco 49ers. (Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

(Photo by Michael DeMocker/Getty Images)

This debate has been going on for a long time. Should the Super Bowl be moved to Saturday night? I'm a big fan of the idea, but it looks like it's not going to happen.

CBS says NFL commissioner Roger Goodell has no plans to move the Super Bowl from Sunday to Saturday, even though 22 million Americans are expected to call out sick today.  He says, "The reason we haven't done it in the past is simply from an audience standpoint. The audiences on Sunday night are so much larger. Fans want to have the best opportunity to be able to see the game, and we want to give that to them, so Sunday night is a better night."

For some reason I don't believe it is about "best opportunity" to see the game. I think it's its all about what most business focus on. Money. Obviously I could be totally wrong.

Saturday just seems to make it a lot easier for many people who have to work the next morning.

