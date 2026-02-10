Backstage Country
Local Business Celebrates 100 Years of Service

In 2026, James River Equipment, our Stars & Guitars presenting sponsor, proudly celebrates a remarkable milestone: 100 years of serving customers, communities, and agriculture. What began as a small John Deere dealership in 1926 has grown into a trusted equipment partner serving customers across North Carolina, Virginia, and Maryland.

The story of James River Equipment starts with the Romer family, whose humble beginnings laid the foundation for a company that would stand the test of time. From that single seed planted nearly a century ago, James River Equipment steadily expanded—never losing sight of its roots, values, or commitment to customer service.

“We didn’t set out to get larger,” said Mark Romer, CEO and founder of James River Equipment. “We always wanted to grow, but we didn’t have a plan to get big. It just sort of happened. If there’s any special sauce we’ve applied, it’s been putting our trust in people to be good partners and to make good decisions.”

That people-first philosophy has guided the company through decades of change, innovation, and expansion. Today, James River Equipment is proud to serve customers up and down the East Coast while remaining deeply connected to the communities where it operates.

Be sure to also follow James River Equipment on social media for photos, videos, and stories celebrating 100 years of excellent customer service, dedicated employees, and a continued commitment to being your John Deere Dealer.

We appreciate James River Equipment and their support for our annual Stars & Guitars Show. We are excited to continue the celebration later this year alongside their amazing team!

