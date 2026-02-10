Luke Combs Announces Friday Release for New Song ‘Be By You’

Just in time before Valentine’s Day, Luke Combs announced that his brand-new song “Be By You” is dropping this Friday, February 13th. Based on the snippet that he shared on social media, it’s a track that’s sure to send some hearts fluttering.

‘Be By You’: A Signature Luke Combs Love Song

Based on the clip, the track is classic Combs: sincere, simple, and emotionally charged, making you believe in love again. The teased verse and chorus highlight everyday love, just wanting to be with that person, starting and ending the day with them.

“Kinda like an old jon boat on some large mouth water / Kinda like that breeze that blows through a sweet home holler / I can’t leave your lovin’ alone / Where you are is where I belong / I hope I ain’t comin’ on too strong Just wanna hold you close, baby / Kinda looks like you do too / I just wanna make love, wake up next to you / No makeup, baby, nothing beats that view / But I guess what it comes down to / Is I just wanna be by you.”

‘The Way I Am’

The 35-year-old singer-songwriter has been releasing singles since last year, before the release of his sixth album, The Way I Am. “Be By You” is, in fact, his seventh single released from the 22-track album.

Check out his released track listing below including the fan-favorite "Sleepless in a Hotel Room."