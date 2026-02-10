Pizza Makes You Look Younger
A Manchester University study reveals that eating pizza can help you look younger because tomato paste prevents sunburn and protects against premature wrinkles. Prof. Lesley Rhodes, who conducted the study,…
Prof. Lesley Rhodes, who conducted the study, says people who ate the paste for three months were a third less likely to burn than those who hadn't eaten it. "These weren't huge amounts of tomato we were feeding the group. It was the sort of quantity you would easily manage if you ate a lot of tomato-based meals. If you can improve your protection through your diet, then, over several years, this may have a significant effect."
So pizza makes you look younger, but what are the favorite styles of pizza? A Harris Poll of 2,193 people reveals that pepperoni is the top pizza topping, followed by sausage, mushrooms, extra cheese, onions, olives, bacon, Canadian bacon, pineapple and peppers. Other findings:
- 29% of people prefer thin crust pizza.
- 15% of people prefer deep dish pizza
- 14% of people prefer stuffed crust pizza
- Anchovies are the least favorite pizza topping, followed by mushrooms, pineapple, onions, and olives. Get your pizza on!