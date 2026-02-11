Jelly Roll Grammy Speech Creates Online Clash Over Faith References

In his acceptance speech at the GRAMMYs, Jelly Roll made an explicit statement about faith. He received overwhelming support and criticism on social media following his statement of faith. During his speech as he accepted his award for Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song, he repeatedly emphasized that Christianity is not owned by religious, political, or music-industry organizations, and that faith is a personal relationship everyone can have with God.

"First of all, Jesus, I hear you, and I am listening, Lord! I am listening, Lord!" he said in his acceptance speech. "Second of all, I want to thank my beautiful wife. I would have never changed my life without you. I'd have ended up dead or in jail. I'd have killed myself if it wasn't for you and Jesus. I thank you for that."

"I believe that music had the power to change my life, and God had the power to change my life," he added, before delivering an impassioned message about his faith.

"I want to tell y'all right now: Jesus is for everybody. Jesus is not owned by one political party. Jesus is not owned by no musical label. Jesus is Jesus, and anybody can have a relationship with him," he said. "I love you, Lord."

Following the ceremony, Jelly Roll faced online criticism, including being labeled a "performative Christian" as he celebrated his first GRAMMY win. Supporters countered, stating that his message was about accepting rather than coercing.

The commentary surrounding the occasion discussed his historical incarceration. This is a well-documented chapter in his personal history and has ultimately shaped how he has become a resilient public figure through this transformative experience.

On Sunday, Feb. 8, during the episode of her "Dumb Blonde" podcast, Bunnie Xo, 46, addressed the backlash and defended her husband's remarks. She described the social media response as disturbing and emotionally charged.

"The problem is, people are weaponizing the Bible and religion way more than they are celebrating the name of Jesus. It's to the point where they're just proving why people do not want to be a Christian."