I have never been one for romantic movies. My wife loves them. But for those of you who never miss a Hallmark movie. Here are the most romantic movie moments….

This is according to a survey by One Poll.

The kiss in the rain from The Notebook - 36%

"I'm flying" moment from Titanic - 34%

Mr. Darcy's second proposal in Pride and Prejudice - 33%

The upside-down kiss from Spider-Man - 32%

The car scene from Titanic - 31%

The "to me you are perfect" scene from Love Actually - 29%

The lift from Dirty Dancing - 23%

The New Year's Eve monologue from When Harry Met Sally - 22%

The Ikea date in (500) Days of Summer - 20%

The Empire State scene from Sleepless in Seattle - 19%

The pottery scene from Ghost - 18%

The boombox serenade from Say Anything - 18%

The plane song from The Wedding Singer - 17%

The plane scene from Casablanca - 16%

The plane proposal from Crazy, Rich Asians - 14%

The tapes to jog Lucy's memory in 50 First Dates - 10%

How did the car scene from Titanic get in there? Isn't that just a sex scene? Just wondering?

movieromance
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
