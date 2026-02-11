MOST ROMANTIC MOVIE MOMENTS
I have never been one for romantic movies. My wife loves them. But for those of you who never miss a Hallmark movie. Here are the most romantic movie moments….
I have never been one for romantic movies. My wife loves them. But for those of you who never miss a Hallmark movie. Here are the most romantic movie moments. This is according to a survey by One Poll.
The kiss in the rain from The Notebook - 36%
"I'm flying" moment from Titanic - 34%
Mr. Darcy's second proposal in Pride and Prejudice - 33%
The upside-down kiss from Spider-Man - 32%
The car scene from Titanic - 31%
The "to me you are perfect" scene from Love Actually - 29%
The lift from Dirty Dancing - 23%
The New Year's Eve monologue from When Harry Met Sally - 22%
The Ikea date in (500) Days of Summer - 20%
The Empire State scene from Sleepless in Seattle - 19%
The pottery scene from Ghost - 18%
The boombox serenade from Say Anything - 18%
The plane song from The Wedding Singer - 17%
The plane scene from Casablanca - 16%
The plane proposal from Crazy, Rich Asians - 14%
The tapes to jog Lucy's memory in 50 First Dates - 10%
How did the car scene from Titanic get in there? Isn't that just a sex scene? Just wondering?