This Day in Country History: February 12

The GRAMMY Awards, held on Feb. 12 in 2012 and 2017, were the highlights of this day in country music history. One of the more interesting GRAMMY wins went to the a capella group, Pentatonix, who sang a duet with Dolly Parton. Other significant highlights from Feb. 12 included Dolly Parton receiving a high honor, the death of singer Sammi Smith in 2005, and Lauren Alaina's induction into the Grand Ole Opry in 2022.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

GRAMMY wins on Feb. 12 included:

Carrie Underwood won Best Country Solo Performance and Best Country Song for "Blown Away" at the 55th Annual GRAMMY Awards. Best Country Album went to Zac Brown Band for Uncaged, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance went to Little Big Town for "Pontoon." 2017: At the 59th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Best Country Solo Performance went to Maren Morris for "My Church." Lori McKenna took home Best Country Song for "Humble and Kind," Sturgill Simpson won Best Country Album for A Sailor's Guide to Earth, and Best Country Duo/Group Performance went to Pentatonix with Dolly Parton singing "Jolene."

Cultural Milestones

From Dolly Parton to Lauren Alaina, these were cultural milestones for these female country artists on Feb. 12.

Daryle Singletary passes away. He entered the top 40 of the Hot Country Songs charts as many as five times in the 90s, reaching No. 2 with "Amen Kind of Love" and "I Let Her Lie", and No. 4 with "Too Much Fun." 2022: Trisha Yearwood inducts Lauren Alaina as the Opry's first member of 2022. At 27 years old, Alaina became the youngest member of the Opry.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Chris Stapleton had an honorary performance on this day, and Kip Moore played a long show on Feb. 12.

American singer-songwriter and guitarist Chris Stapleton sang the national anthem at Super Bowl LVII. 2025: Lauren Alaina, Mark Wills, and Locash perform as part of the NWTF Foundation Conservation Aid at The Opry.

Industry Changes and Challenges

From a shift in record labels to the death of a beloved country music star, these were industry changes for Feb. 12:

Virgin Nashville closed. Artists under this record label's contracts moved to Capitol Nashville. Clay Davidson and Chris Cagle were signed to Virgin Nashville, and with their new home, now share the new label with the likes of Garth Brooks. 2005: Sammi Smith, who made the song "Help Me Make It Through the Night" written by Kris Kristofferson, died on this day at the age of 61. Smith had numerous country/pop hits, including “Then You Walk In” and “Today I Started Loving You Again.”