What Would You Do Wednesday Living With Parents

I recently divorced after 12 years of marriage. I attended a work event and met a man there that I really like. That was until he told me he lives at home with his parents. He says they offered him free room and board, so he moved back so he could save money. He says the money he is saving, he's investing. Some of my friends say it's a red flag when a guy moves back home and lives with his parents. My other friends say the guy is actually really smart because who wouldn't take free room and board in today's economy? My brother says he likes the guy because he's planning to invest the money he's saving. My head is spinning. Is it a red flag that my guy is living at home?