What Would You Do Wednesday Living With Parents

On Wednesdays, we let our fine listeners help you with your relationship problems. A little group therapy. Here is this week's dilemma. I recently divorced after 12 years of marriage….

Rob Tanner
On Wednesdays, we let our fine listeners help you with your relationship problems. A little group therapy. Here is this week's dilemma.

I recently divorced after 12 years of marriage. I attended a work event and met a man there that I really like. That was until he told me he lives at home with his parents. He says they offered him free room and board, so he moved back so he could save money. He says the money he is saving, he's investing. Some of my friends say it's a red flag when a guy moves back home and lives with his parents. My other friends say the guy is actually really smart because who wouldn't take free room and board in today's economy? My brother says he likes the guy because he's planning to invest the money he's saving. My head is spinning. Is it a red flag that my guy is living at home?

What was the advice? Check it out below.

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
