Charles Kelley Drops New Song Featuring Maren Morris

Charles Kelley released a new song today featuring Maren Morris on his Songs for a New Moon album. He took to Instagram to announce the drop, titled "Can't Be Alone Tonight," with a caption praising Morris, sharing how thrilled he was to collaborate with her and hoping listeners love it as much as they do.

The collaboration arrives as Morris recently marked the 10th anniversary of her solo project, The Driver, on Feb. 5. The milestone adds context to the timing of the duet, reuniting the two artists more than a decade after their initial collaboration helped introduce Morris to a wider audience.

Songs for a New Moon was released in June as Kelley's latest solo effort. The project includes the earlier single "Can't Lose You," which performed well on adult contemporary radio, further establishing Kelley's presence outside of his work with Lady A. The new duet adds another high-profile moment to the album's rollout.