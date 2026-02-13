Backstage Country
Just In Time For Valentine’s Day It’s Rent a Gent

Ladies in need of a date have a new option. Sure, it's kinda pricey, but at least the guy will have some class. Rent a Gent is offering Valentine's dates…

Rob Tanner
young man presenting gift box to girlfriend at valentines day

LightFieldStudios/ Getty Images

Ladies in need of a date have a new option. Sure, it's kinda pricey, but at least the guy will have some class.

Rent a Gent is offering Valentine's dates for $300 an hour. The site features teachers, handymen, butlers, bodyguards, dog trainers, personal trainers, poets, and pro athletes.

rentagent.me reads:

Rent a Gent is a new destination site boasting sexy, smart, and sophisticated men for rent. Browse through a curated selection of talented smart men with six packs, hand pick a couple and hire them for your bachelorette party or to cook a fantasy meal, sing, dance, teach guitar, clean, or pose as human furniture.

All gents have been pre-screened and vetted by the Rent a Gent team. They represent the top 1% of the hundreds of men who applied to Rent a Gent. The services include singing, bartending, dancing, cooking, teaching guitar, and serving as human furniture. Sex is not allowed, but sexy outfits are. Purchase a special outfit for the gent to wear, as well as a curated selection of accessories.

I hope all the gents and ladies follow all the rules!

Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
