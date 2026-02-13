Just In Time For Valentine’s Day It’s Rent a Gent
Ladies in need of a date have a new option. Sure, it’s kinda pricey, but at least the guy will have some class. Rent a Gent is offering Valentine’s dates…
Rent a Gent is offering Valentine's dates for $300 an hour. The site features teachers, handymen, butlers, bodyguards, dog trainers, personal trainers, poets, and pro athletes.
rentagent.me reads:
Rent a Gent is a new destination site boasting sexy, smart, and sophisticated men for rent. Browse through a curated selection of talented smart men with six packs, hand pick a couple and hire them for your bachelorette party or to cook a fantasy meal, sing, dance, teach guitar, clean, or pose as human furniture.
All gents have been pre-screened and vetted by the Rent a Gent team. They represent the top 1% of the hundreds of men who applied to Rent a Gent. The services include singing, bartending, dancing, cooking, teaching guitar, and serving as human furniture. Sex is not allowed, but sexy outfits are. Purchase a special outfit for the gent to wear, as well as a curated selection of accessories.
I hope all the gents and ladies follow all the rules!