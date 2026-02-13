Russell Dickerson Shares the Sweet Story Behind ‘The Roses’

If there’s one thing Russell Dickerson does well, it’s turning real-life emotion into songs and singing hits with viral dance moves like “Happen to Me.” And when he started talking about the inspiration behind “The Roses,” it became clear this isn’t just another love song, it’s a reflection on what it takes to make love last.

The Inspiration

Country Now reports that the country star recently hosted a special Galentine’s Day celebration with his wife, Kailey, where they shared about their love story and how it inspired his latest single, released just in time before Valentine’s Day.

Kailey recalled that at the beginning of their relationship, they did not have the money to splurge on expensive dinners. “It can be so expensive to go out to a restaurant. So we always did a stay-in thing. Even when we had nothing, we would be like, ‘okay, we’re at least getting steaks tonight.’” And he always gets flowers. He is romantic, but Valentine’s is not a big to do for us.”

She added, “We’re kind of low key about it. I do expect flowers though, for sure.”

The Message

Co-written with Chase McGill, Jordan Schmidt, and Michael Hardy, Dickerson sings about how when it comes to love, sometimes the simple things are what matters the most, especially when you already found the right person: “I could lay right here underneath these sheets / All night while you and my right arm both fall asleep / Staring at the flowers I just bought you / It just hit me, girl, what I was born to do.”

Russell Dickerson - The Roses (Official Video)

Dickerson said of the song, “I used to think I wanted to be this whole, huge, biggest thing ever and do all this and I’ve just really felt that more and more, the farther down this road I get, I’m like, as long as we have this and we have our family and I can continue to provide this great life for us, I don’t have to be the biggest artist in the world and sell out Madison Square Garden 12 nights in a row. One will be fine. Maybe two. I’ll take two,” he joked.