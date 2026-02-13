Valentine’s Day Chocolate Treat You Can Make At Home

'Tis the season of love and a Valentine's Day Chocolate Treat! Who among us doesn't love chocolate? And, who among us doesn't love a delicious treat that's quick and easy to make for the love of your life? I'm always on the hunt for something to fit the bill. I recently found just the thing. So, I couldn't wait to try it out and share the results with you.

First of all, this Valentine's Day chocolate treat is perfect for that small intimate celebration just for the two of you. We don't need a recipe to serve a crowd...it's Valentine's Day, not the Superbowl! A serving for two is right on the money. Plus, you'll score points for the simplicity of the dish because nobody wants to make the celebration stressful with complicated foods.

Also, it was a bonus for me because I had most of the ingredients in this Valentine's Day chocolate treat in my pantry. It's a four ingredient dish. And, I think one of the ingredients might surprise you. Might I add...that secret ingredient adds some protein and health benefits?! Patience. You'll find out soon enough. Don't worry. It's not anything too strange. In fact, you won't even notice it's in there once you mix up everything.

Alright...suspense is over. The secret ingredient in this Valentine's Day chocolate treat is cottage cheese! Never fear...the cottage cheese simply adds a creaminess and tang that you might notice if a baked good contained buttermilk or some other creamy dairy product. However, in testing the recipe I noticed that the combination of the bitter, unsweetened cocoa and the tangy cottage cheese required more sugar than I anticipated.

It's a matter of taste that might take some experimentation on your part. Everyone has a different threshold for sweetness. Some will appreciate the lower level of sweetness and tangy effect. Others, like me, want our sweets to be sweet. Therefore, when I tried this Valentine's Day chocolate treat adding only a couple of teaspoons of honey, it was not sweet enough for me. If I made it a second time I would add more honey or swap out honey for another sweetener, such as granulate sugar or stevia alternative as suggested in the original recipe.

We did compensate in the finished product by adding a dusting of powdered sugar. After all, most chocolate treats deserve a fancy, snowy finish. Not only is it Valentine's Day...we're watching the winter olympics, too! So, I'll share the ingredients, technique and video results. I hope you'll try this Valentine's Day chocolate treat for your sweetie! Check your pantry first. Like me, you may already have the majority of ingredients available without a trip to the store. But, just in case, here's what you need. This makes one dessert.

1 egg

one third cup cottage cheese

2 tablespoons cocoa powder

1 and a half teaspoons Stevia or sweetener of choice such as honey

chocolate chips