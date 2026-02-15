Girl Scout Cookies-See What’s New This Year

I've been a huge fan of Girl Scout cookies for as long as I can remember. They're impossible to resist, and when you see those young ladies with a table set up outside the grocery store, who can say no? It's that time of year again. The organization introduces new flavors from time to time to go along with the classics we all love. So let's see they have to offer this year!

First of all, we'll take a look at how Girl Scout Cookies came to be and why it's important to support their efforts. It started as a grassroots project in 1917, and it's grown into an icon of American culture as we know it today. According to their website, the cookies were originally baked by members with moms offering to volunteer as technical advisers early in the 1910s. Then in 1917, The Mistletoe Troop in Muskogee, Oklahoma baked cookies and sold them in the high school cafeteria as a service project. The proceeds would help finance troop activities.

Flash forward to 1922 in the history of the Girl Scout Cookies. A local director in Chicago wrote an article including a cookie recipe which she estimated would cost between 26 and 36 cents to produce six to seven dozen. She suggested troops could sell each dozen for 25-30 cents. Package these treats in a wax paper bag sealed with a sticker. And, voila, you have it.

Sales of Girl Scout cookies took a break during World War II due to shortages in sugar, flour and butter. Instead, the scouts sold calendars in order to raise money. But, things bounced back in 1948 when 29 bakers were licensed to bake the famed cookies.

In the 1950s the cookies were showing up on tables in malls where Girl Scouts would see the three available varieties, Sandwich, Shortbread and Chocolate Mints. Through the years, more and more flavors were added, and sales of the cookies increased. Packaging evolved into what we're familiar with...the cellophane wrapper in the printed boxes to ensure freshness. In 2021 Girl Scout Cookies became kosher and Halal certified. And cookies became available for purchase online, giving the public even more opportunities to support sales.

And something new you might notice available this year are the Exploremores. The Exploremores are a Rocky Road ice cream inspired flavor including chocolate, marshmallow and toasted almond creme. Sounds yummy! When you visit their website, it's super easy to just plug in your zip code and find cookies near you! I found lots of options in my zip code. And of course, you can choose online ordering and nationwide shipping.