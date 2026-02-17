Bunnie Xo Reveals More About Her Relationship with Jelly Roll in Her Memoir

When it comes to sharing details about their life story, Bunnie Xo has never been one to hold back. But in her memoir, she surprised fans by going deeper into their love story, struggles, growth, and the beautifully messy reality of her marriage to Jelly Roll.

For fans who’ve followed their journey online, the couple might have nothing else to share since they’ve already posted everything about their lives, but it seems the book still has more revelations.

Bunnie Xo: ‘Stripped Down: Unfiltered and Unapologetic’

Before meeting Roll, Bunnie’s life has been a mess; she’d been in toxic relationships, a victim of SA, and experienced teenage abortion. But, upon seeing Roll for the first time in 2015 at a Las Vegas bar, she was filled with hope.

The podcaster wrote in her book, “I was — dare I say — mesmerized? This man was not my type. But shaking his hand felt like every star in the sky collided. My soul recognized his. It was as if I'd been looking for him my entire life.” She also knew at that moment that Roll was destined to be famous: “I was never a sucker for a Southern drawl until that night. I do remember thinking to myself, ‘This boy is going to be a star one day.’”

No TMI

Since her memoir is “unfiltered and unapologetic,” Bunnie naturally shared about her first night with the rapper. “Our chemistry was insane, we couldn’t keep our hands off each other." But after stripping naked, Bunnie said Roll inquired instead about her five-year plan. “Frustrated but intrigued, I unstraddled him and lay next to him, wrapping my arm around him. I started to tell him about all the dreams I had."

She added, “For hours, we lay there together, dreaming out a future and how we could be part of it for each other. We didn’t hold back anything. It was the most honest conversation I’d ever had."

Bunnie also wrote that Roll didn’t have any problem with her being a call girl, “It was the first relationship where my boyfriend didn’t want to change me — and I didn’t want to change him either.”