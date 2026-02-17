Backstage Country
Smucker’s Sues Scientist For Stealing Their PB&J Secrets

I always thought PB&J was pretty simple. I didn’t think there was a recipe for it. Guess I was wrong. WYTV says Smucker’s is suing a former employee. They are…

As American as it gets people from outside of the US are perplexed by this sandwich made of simply bread, peanut butter, and jelly. But at least 385,200 people have been wondering what a “PB&J” is.

I always thought PB&J was pretty simple. I didn't think there was a recipe for it. Guess I was wrong.

WYTV says Smucker’s is suing a former employee. They are accusing the scientist of stealing trade secrets related to their famous peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and their Uncrustables sandwich. The lawsuit claims the scientist took confidential information so he could start his own food processing business. Smucker’s is seeking damages for the theft of these valuable secrets. 

The lawsuit reads: “A peanut butter and jelly sandwich may seem simple, but achieving the Smucker standard is no ‘spread-and-go’ task. It requires specialized scientific and technical expertise, along with confidential and proprietary information that Smucker has developed and safeguarded over decades. From precise bread proofing, oven temperatures, cooling processes, depositing techniques, and filling ratios to the confidential manufacturing processes and equipment configurations, this confidential and proprietary information and trade secrets ensure consistent quality, safety, and the distinctive characteristics that define Smucker’s Uncrustables handheld sandwiches.”

I guess all PB&J sandwiches are not created equal.

