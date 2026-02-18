Got A Problem With Your Burger? Call The Company President

Backstage Country
You may have seen advertisements where lawyers leave their personal phone numbers. Call anytime. Now it has been used by a burger boss. Restaurant Business says Burger King’s President, Tom…

You may have seen advertisements where lawyers leave their personal phone numbers. Call anytime. Now it has been used by a burger boss.

Restaurant Business says Burger King's President, Tom Curtis, is providing his phone number to customers for feedback. He wants to enhance customer engagement. Curtis will be available for calls for at least four hours a day. 

He hopes to gather valuable insights for improving Burger King's operations and food. “All I’m going to do is listen to guests and talk to guests. And they can call and talk about anything they want to. They can talk about their little dog, Hazel, and what she did today. I’d rather hear a little bit about what they see when they go to the brand." Tom's number is (305) 874-0520.

Call Tom because he truly wants you to have it your way!

