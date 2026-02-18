Mary Kutter Signs With BBR Music Group, Releases Debut Single ‘Bed of Roses’

Mary Kutter signed with BBR Music Group and BMG Nashville, giving her the opportunity to begin her recording career with the release of her first single, "Bed of Roses." The Kentucky-born songwriter, now based in Nashville, is moving from writing songs for artists such as Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Zach John King to becoming an artist herself.

Kutter has over one million fans across all her social channels, giving her a ready-made following to launch her new career as an artist. Industry representatives from Fuller Creative, Oswald Entertainment, BBR Music Group/BMG Nashville, and BMG Americas were on hand at the event, announcing Kutter's new career, demonstrating strong support from their respective companies for this effort.

Written by Mary Kutter alongside John Frank and Tom Pino, and produced by Kurt Allison and Tully Kennedy, "Bed of Roses" introduces a Southern noir-influenced revenge narrative rooted in traditional country storytelling. The track is inspired by similar sharp storytelling that relies on implication as opposed to explicit verbage, which is demonstrated in the song by The Chicks titled "Goodbye Earl." In addition, the song relies heavily on vivid imagery and indirect narrative to convey its themes, rather than relying on direct, physical confrontation.

Built on razor-edged guitar riffs and a driving rhythm, the song places Kutter's cool, unflinching vocal at the center of a tense fallout where secrets linger and consequences loom. The result is a quiet, calculated form of survival rather than loud confrontation, blending dark humor with sharp imagery.

“‘Bed of Roses' lives in the kind of storytelling country I grew up loving,” says Kutter. “I love songs that make you lean in, raise an eyebrow, and maybe laugh at the wrong moment. This song has teeth. It's playful with its dark humor, and it doesn't ask permission. Those are the songs that made me fall in love with this genre in the first place.”