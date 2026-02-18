Something To Hang Your Hat On-Backseat Driver

Last year I began our weekly Something To Hang Your Hat On newsletter. It's been so satisfying to see how many folks are supporting the efforts. When I decided to launch the newsletter, my vision was not only providing readers with a highlight reel of what they may have missed from the previous week's radio show, but I wanted to add a little dose of inspiration. That's why each issue begins with the narrative that is the anchor of the whole 'Hang Your Hat' idea.

Each tale is meant to give you another way to look at things and see them from a new perspective and in a new light. Let's face it, life isn't always easy. And sometimes, we all need a little boost to help us get through another week. Plus, we scatter lighthearted moments of laughter throughout each issue. And, I never miss an opportunity to share a Dishin' With Debbie recipe. Finally, we wrap each week up with a song that has spoken to me that particular week in "What I'm Listening To." The following is an example of a story from a past issue. Hope you enjoy. Remember to sign up at country1037fm.com/Debbie.

“Backseat Driver”

Do you have any backseat drivers in your life? From time to time I guess we all run across them in our lives. You know who I’m talking about. It’s the people in your circle who always seem to have an opinion without a solution. Or worse yet...too much advice...often unsolicited. It becomes overwhelming.

We all know it’s hard to get somewhere when you drive with a ‘backseat driver.’ Good advice helps, but if they argue with you at every turn, it’s difficult to get where you need to go. It may be time to ‘drop them off.’

Have you ever thought about the reason automobiles are set up the way they are? All the controls, including everything from the gas pedal to the brake and right down to the windshield wipers and radio dials, are all only accessible from the driver’s seat.

Can you imagine trying to drive the car while someone in the backseat is constantly stepping on the brake or turning the wheel without your input? What’s that old saying, “Too many cooks in the kitchen”? It would be chaos. And more than likely it would be difficult to reach your destination smoothly.

However, if someone in the car noticed you were drifting into oncoming traffic or about to take the wrong exit, it would be helpful for them to voice concern. That’s an example of helpful advice from the backseat driver.