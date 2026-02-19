Kane Brown Rumored to Open Own Bar on Nashville’s Lower Broadway

If there’s one thing Nashville loves almost as much as live music and line dancing, its celebrity owned bars on Lower Broadway for those unexpected sightings. Big country music stars already have venues that draw fans even from out of town. Now, rumors are circulating that Kane Brown might be the next country music star to own a bar at the iconic strip.

Fans Spot Clues

To give credit to the rumors, The Valentine Nashville’s Instagram account posted a teaser video showing a sports car pulling up to the venue and focusing on a pair of tattooed hands driving the vehicle. Fans quickly identify the tattoos as Brown’s. The video ended with the phrase “Powered by Elia,” the hospitality company behind The Valentine project.

The Tennessean reported that Elia Group plans to purchase and open 10 bars and restaurants in Nashville, starting with The Valentine, which is closed for renovation but could reopen this spring with a “celebrity partner,” according to WhatNow.

But perhaps, the most telling sign is from Brown himself, who commented “who dat” with eyes emoji on the teaser video.

No Confirmation from Kane Brown (Yet)

Brown’s random comment isn’t a confirmation (yet) about him launching his own Lower Broadway venue. But in a city where bars are as much part of the culture as live music itself, the idea certainly feels like it could happen.