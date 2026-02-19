This Day in Country History: February 19
February 19 is a significant day in country music history. It highlights numerous major chart successes and special performances. From Luke Bryan and Thomas Rhett dominating the charts to the debut of Willie Nelson's "Red Headed Stranger," this date has witnessed defining moments for artists and fans. It has also been a day of reflection, marking the loss of several country legends and celebrating new achievements. Here are some of the most important events from this day.
Breakthrough Hits and Milestones
Here are some breakthrough chart-toppers and milestones from February 19:
- 1977: At the 20th Annual GRAMMY Awards, Crystal Gayle won Best Country Vocal Performance, Female for her song "Don't It Make My Brown Eyes Blue," which also took home Best Country Song. Best Country Vocal Performance, Male went to Kenny Rogers for "Lucille," and Best Country Vocal Performance by a Duo or Group went to The Kendalls for "Heaven's Just a Sin Away."
- 2014: Luke Bryan's "Drink a Beer" was still at the top of the charts, holding its place for five consecutive weeks.
- 2014: Stars who appeared and performed at Nashville's Country Radio Seminar included Carrie Underwood, Eric Paslay, Love and Theft, and Chris Young. Other stars at this show, hosted by the Grand Ole Opry and held at the Nashville Convention Center, were Brandy Clark, Thompson Square, and Charles "Chip" Easton from the TV series Nashville fame.
- 2015: Luke Bryan's "I See You" was at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart for a few more days before being replaced by Sam Hunt's "Take Your Time."
- 2016: Thomas Rhett's “Die a Happy Man” continued its fame at the top of the Hot Country Songs chart, where it stayed for 17 weeks until Cole Swindell's "You Should Be Here" knocked it off.
Cultural Milestones
Some key cultural milestones from February 19 include:
- 1998: Country singer and banjo player Louis Marshall Jones (Grandpa Jones) died. He was inducted as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1978.
- 2003: Country singer Johnny Paycheck passed away in Nashville.
- 2008: Chris Cagle released My Life's Been a Country Song, his fourth studio album, through Capitol Records Nashville.
- 2018: Country singer Johnny Mosby passed away. He was part of the husband-and-wife country music vocal duo Johnny and Jonie Mosby, who had 17 singles on the country music charts from 1963 to 1973.
- 2021: Capitol/Buena Vista released The Flipsides, the first major-label EP by songwriter Adam Hambrick.
- 2021: Luke Bryan received the Country Radio Seminar Artist Humanitarian Award during the annual CRS Artist Interview.
- 2022: "Freedom Was a Highway" reached No. 1 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. This song became Jimmie Allen's third and Brad Paisley's 20th No. 1 single on that chart.
- 2025: Jelly Roll, ERNEST, and Drew Baldridge performed at the Opry 100 at the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville. This was part of the Opry's centennial celebration.
Notable Recordings and Performances
Here are some notable performances from February 19:
- 2019: Luke Bryan performed at the Factory at Franklin, Tennessee, for the 17th annual Music that Touches the Heart benefits. Proceeds from this event went to Brightstone, a nonprofit that helps support adults with special needs.
- 2020: Blake Shelton surprised the audience during Gwen Stefani's concert at the Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas. They sang their duet, "Nobody But You," together.
- 2006: Carrie Underwood performed during the half-time show of the NBA All-Star game held in Houston.
- 2013: American Idol winner Scotty McCreery hosted the Country Music Association's Keep the Music Playing All-Stars concert at the Schermerhorn Symphony Center in downtown Nashville. Proceeds from this free show, with artists Kellie Pickler, Laura Bell Bundy, and Jay DeMarcus, went to support local schools' music programs.
- 2025: Popular country singers Dwight Yoakam and Turnpike Troubadours headlined the LA fire relief show at Bridgestone Arena.
Industry Changes and Challenges
The country music industry saw a record label change and a star falling off the stage during a performance.
- 2013: Big Machine Label Group announced it signed The Cadillac Three, formerly known as The Cadillac Black, to their imprint label, Big Machine Records. Other artists under this label include Taylor Swift, Tim McGraw, and Rascal Flatts.
- 2016: During his performance in Charlottesville, Virginia, Thomas Rhett fell off the stage while singing "South Side," which he kept singing even though he was in the crowd after his tumble. Rhett was on tour with Jason Aldean's We Were Here Tour.
February 19 has left a mark on country music, from record-breaking hits to standout performances. As artists continue to create and perform, these moments are a reminder of the genre's rich history. Listen to these landmark songs and stay tuned for what's to come.