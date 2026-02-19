What Would You Do Wednesday Compliment Trouble

Every Wednesday, we help solve a relationship problem. Well, maybe not us so much as you do. We farm it out to our brilliant listeners, and they handle the hard work. This week, we had an angry wife.

My wife is not speaking to me after what happened at dinner on Valentine's Day. We walked into a restaurant and checked in for our reservation before another woman complimented me on my appearance and body. She said, “Someone's been spending time in the gym.” I thanked her for the compliment. My wife was furious but didn't say anything during dinner. Instead, she gave me the silent treatment and then unloaded on me in the car on the way home. She said I should have never accepted the compliment and said thank you because that's an insult to her, especially on Valentine's Day. Is she right? What was I supposed to do? My wife says I should have ignored the woman.