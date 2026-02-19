Backstage Country
What Would You Do Wednesday Compliment Trouble

Rob Tanner
Muscular man working out in gym, strong male torso abs

Nikolas_jkd/ Getty Images

Every Wednesday, we help solve a relationship problem. Well, maybe not us so much as you do. We farm it out to our brilliant listeners, and they handle the hard work. This week, we had an angry wife.

My wife is not speaking to me after what happened at dinner on Valentine's Day. We walked into a restaurant and checked in for our reservation before another woman complimented me on my appearance and body. She said, “Someone's been spending time in the gym.” I thanked her for the compliment. My wife was furious but didn't say anything during dinner. Instead, she gave me the silent treatment and then unloaded on me in the car on the way home. She said I should have never accepted the compliment and said thank you because that's an insult to her, especially on Valentine's Day. Is she right? What was I supposed to do? My wife says I should have ignored the woman.

So what would you do?

complimentTannerWhat Would You Do Wednesday
Rob TannerEditor
Country 103.7’s funniest guy in town is none other than Rob Tanner with Tanner in the Morning! Rob Tanner has been the host of WSOC-FM's Tanner in the Morning Show in Charlotte, NC for 20 years. The show was named the 2018 ACM Major Market Personalities of the Year. He is well-versed in all topics in country music. Tanner also is a sports junkie who writes about any Carolina sports team, and he and his wife Missy spend most of their down exploring theme parks. He writes Disney insider content.
