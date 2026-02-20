Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s Nashville Steakhouse Closes Following Valentine’s Day Weekend

Nashville’s beloved steakhouse, E3 Chophouse, co-owned by Jason Aldean, Luke Bryan and former MLB player Adam LaRoche, announced they will be temporarily closing their doors after Valentine’s Day weekend, on the same day it was officially announced that Kane Brown is opening his own bar on Broadway.

However, there seems to be speculation that the closure is not temporary, and the staff were blindsided by the news.

Jason Aldean and Luke Bryan’s Steakhouse Will Undergo ‘Rebrand’

In an announcement posted by the restaurant’s official Instagram account, E3 Chophouse is temporarily closing its doors. The post reads, “We’re temporarily pausing operations as we evaluate what Nashville needs next. Our team is assessing market opportunities and exploring potential rebrand and re-concept strategies for the future of this location.”

Blindsided Staff

In a Facebook group, Nashville Hospitality Professionals (NHP), an anonymous post that already has 300 comments argues that the closure is permanent. The post reads, “E3 Chophouse just scr**** over its staff and closed its doors. The owners were in town and didn’t have the compassion to let staff know to be prepared for this. Owners are Luke Brian, Jason Aldean, Adam LaRoche and the most useless and dumb Jeff LaRoche.”

One of the comments presents a likely, but callous reason why the staff were left in the dark. “Corporate restaurants will most likely never tell staff they are closing. They don’t want people to steal, not show up for their last few shifts so they can squeeze every last dollar out of customers walking in, stuff like that. I’ve been there and I know it sucks, sorry for all who worked there.”