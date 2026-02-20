Register To Win: Darlington Raceway – Goodyear 400 Weekend
Sponsored By: NASCAR
Pack the crew, grab the kids, and crank the engines - springtime racing is back at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 Weekend, March 20–22, 2026!
It’s a full Tripleheader Weekend featuring the
🏎️ NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
🏎️ NASCAR Xfinity Series (formerly O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)
🏎️ NASCAR Cup Series
All going down at the legendary “Lady In Black” - a one-of-a-kind, egg-shaped oval that’s truly Too Tough To Tame.
🎟️ Ticket Breakdown
- Friday & Saturday: Adults start at $38
- Sunday Cup Race: Tickets start at $61
- Kids 12 & under:
✅ FREE Friday & Saturday
✅ Starting at $12 on Sunday
Plus, discounts are available for Military, First Responders, Teachers, College Students, Nurses, Scouts, Chambers, and School Districts.
Fans can also grab Pre-Race Experience Passes to get up close for driver introductions, sign the start/finish line, and catch driver Q&As:
$35 adults / $25 kids
🗓️ Race Weekend Schedule
Friday, March 20 – 7:30 PM
NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series
🎟️ Starts at $38 | Kids FREE
Saturday, March 21 – 5:30 PM
Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (Xfinity Series)
🎟️ Starts at $38 | Kids FREE
Sunday, March 22 – 3:00 PM
Goodyear 400 (Cup Series)
🎟️ Starts at $61 | Kids from $12
❤️ Community Events
- American Red Cross Blood Drive – Friday, March 20
- Track Laps for Charity – Thursday, March 19
👉 Drive your own car around the track for a $30 donation + photo op with a NASCAR driver
- 50/50 Raffle (online sales start February / in-person begins March 17)
Proceeds benefit Darlington Shares through the NASCAR Foundation - helping local families and kids in Darlington County.
Don’t miss Goodyear 400 Weekend, March 20th through the 22nd at Darlington Raceway — three days of high-speed NASCAR action, family fun, and unforgettable race vibes.
Grab your tickets now and experience why they call it Too Tough To Tame!
