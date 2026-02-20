Register To Win: Darlington Raceway – Goodyear 400 Weekend

Sponsored By: NASCAR

Pack the crew, grab the kids, and crank the engines - springtime racing is back at Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 Weekend, March 20–22, 2026!

It’s a full Tripleheader Weekend featuring the

🏎️ NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

🏎️ NASCAR Xfinity Series (formerly O’Reilly Auto Parts Series)

🏎️ NASCAR Cup Series

All going down at the legendary “Lady In Black” - a one-of-a-kind, egg-shaped oval that’s truly Too Tough To Tame.

🎟️ Ticket Breakdown

Friday & Saturday: Adults start at $38

Adults start at Sunday Cup Race: Tickets start at $61

Tickets start at Kids 12 & under:

✅ FREE Friday & Saturday

✅ Starting at $12 on Sunday

Plus, discounts are available for Military, First Responders, Teachers, College Students, Nurses, Scouts, Chambers, and School Districts.

Fans can also grab Pre-Race Experience Passes to get up close for driver introductions, sign the start/finish line, and catch driver Q&As:

$35 adults / $25 kids

🗓️ Race Weekend Schedule

Friday, March 20 – 7:30 PM

NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series

🎟️ Starts at $38 | Kids FREE

Saturday, March 21 – 5:30 PM

Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200 (Xfinity Series)

🎟️ Starts at $38 | Kids FREE

Sunday, March 22 – 3:00 PM

Goodyear 400 (Cup Series)

🎟️ Starts at $61 | Kids from $12

❤️ Community Events

American Red Cross Blood Drive – Friday, March 20

👉 Drive your own car around the track for a $30 donation + photo op with a NASCAR driver

– Thursday, March 19 👉 Drive your own car around the track for a $30 donation + photo op with a NASCAR driver 50/50 Raffle (online sales start February / in-person begins March 17)

Proceeds benefit Darlington Shares through the NASCAR Foundation - helping local families and kids in Darlington County.

Don’t miss Goodyear 400 Weekend, March 20th through the 22nd at Darlington Raceway — three days of high-speed NASCAR action, family fun, and unforgettable race vibes.

Grab your tickets now and experience why they call it Too Tough To Tame!

Limit one entry per person per day.

We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.