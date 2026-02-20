Register To Win: Greater Home and Landscape Show
Sponsored By: Marketplace Events We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to the Greater Home and Landscape Show, happening March 13th through March 15th at Cabarrus Arena &…
Sponsored By: Marketplace Events
We’re hooking you up with a pair of tickets to the Greater Home and Landscape Show, happening March 13th through March 15th at Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord!
From home improvement inspiration and landscaping ideas to the latest trends in outdoor living, this is your one-stop shop for everything that makes your house feel like home. Whether you’re planning a full makeover or just looking for fresh ideas, this show has something for everyone!
Register below for your chance to win a pair of tickets and get inspired all weekend long!
Good luck! We’ll see you at the show!
Limit one entry per person per day.
We recommend using Google Chrome or Microsoft Edge as your browser for the best experience. Accessing the contest via your mobile device may result in loading issues. Desktop is the preferred entry method.
For the “Greater Home and Landscape Show” Online Contest, enter between 12:00 AM ET on February 23, 2026 and 11:59 PM ET on March 7, 2026 by visiting the station website and completing the online entry form. At least one (1) winner will be selected at random on or around March 7, 2026. Upon verification, the winner will receive two (2) tickets to the Greater Home and Landscape Show at the Cabarrus Arena & Events Center in Concord, NC, happening March 13–15, 2026, valued at approximately $32. Prize provided courtesy of the event promoter. Otherwise, Beasley Media Group General Contest Rules apply and are available at the bottom of the station website.