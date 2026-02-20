Reports Say Keith Urban Is Upset Over Nicoles Dating

Do you feel like I do about the constant news on Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman's split? It seems like most of it is negative Keith stuff. Now I am not that close to the thing, but it seems a little slighted.

Who know what the truth really is but it kinda seem like the media like to go after the Country music star, and put the Hollywood actress in good light. Its it all true? I just wonder. That being said, here is the latest.

RadarOnline.com says Keith Urban is allegedly upset about Nicole Kidman possibly dating MGM Resorts chairman Paul Salem. A source says, "Keith is raging at the idea of Nicole being linked to anyone so quickly, and the fact that he is an older, distinguished multi-millionaire is only fueling that anger and jealousy at the prospect of them getting together.

Even though the divorce was amicable on paper, it's still raw for him. Seeing her name connected to a powerful, wealthy executive has hit a nerve. Keith knew the day when Nicole decided to move on would come, but he didn't expect speculation about her love life to begin so soon after their divorce was finalized. He feels protective of his family and doesn't like the circus that comes with these kinds of romance rumors."