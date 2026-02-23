Harper Grace Releases Personal Single ‘If Daddy Says No’ Ahead of Country Radio Push

Harper Grace is stepping into a defining chapter with her upcoming single, "If Daddy Says No," to be released on Feb. 27. The deeply personal track marks her first single aimed at country radio. It signals a major career milestone for the Nashville-based singer-songwriter signed to Curb Records. Born Harper Kayleigh Grace Gruzins on June 26, 2001, in McKinney, Texas, Grace has steadily evolved into a narrative-driven artist grounded in faith, family values, and authentic storytelling.

"This is the most personal song that I've ever let out in the world," said Harper Grace to Country Swag. "It tells a story of a situation that I was kinda stuck in."

The song is based on an actual event where her dad told her he wasn't going to support her in a romantic relationship, and encompasses desire, caution, growth as a person, and the tension between what your family wants you to do, versus what you want, in a committed and ethical way. The experience ultimately reinforced boundaries and self-worth.

"It's the tension between the two relationships that mean a lot to me," Harper Grace told Country Swag. "Luckily, my dad did say no, and this is a true story, and I closed the door on something that should have been closed a long time prior to that."

Grace's journey began in childhood after receiving a guitar and a donated piano.

She takes her inspiration from some of the greats, like Dolly, Rascal Flatts, Nicole C. Mullen, Norah Jones, Christina Aguilera, Alicia Keys, and Aretha Franklin, by combining the sounds of country, gospel, and soul. When she turned 16, she auditioned for American Idol, and around the age of 19, she moved to Nashville and began pursuing a career as a recording artist full-time. Touring with Walker Hayes and preparing for upcoming dates with Scotty McCreery have further shaped her growth and professionalism.

"I gained a lot of confidence in wanting to release 'if daddy says no' due to the fans," she said. Hearing people's stories? Having them open up with her about the track? That gave her the push she needed.