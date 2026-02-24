Is ‘Wish Upon a Whiskey’ Luke Combs’s Newest Single Before Album Release?

It seems Luke Combs is still not done giving fans a taste of what to come. In a social media post, the father of three teased another unreleased track, ahead of the release of his album, The Way I Am.

Luke Combs Teases ‘Wishes Upon a Whiskey’

Combs teases on Instagram ‘Wishes Upon a Whiskey”, and wrote underneath the title, “(Unreleased original).” However, it was not the first time the song was heard. Fans who saw the North Carolina native perform live in the past couple of months know that he debuted the song during his Australia and New Zealand tour.

The sad song paints a realistic and relatable scenario people experience after a break up: “Jack Daniels, black label / Empty dinning room table / Here we go again / Another last resort, so help me Jesus / The silence, so quiet / It's filling my mind with everything we were that wasn't / Once again, I fall to pieces.”

The chorus describes how broken-hearted people often resort to drinking. “I gave up on a shooting star / It'd have to fall down way too far / To fix this kinda feeling that I'm feeling / I tried the back pew of that church / Read every chapter, every verse / But all my prayers, they always hit the ceiling / So I do the only thing that don't make mе feel empty / Pull that bottle out and wish upon a whiskey.”

‘The Way I Am’ on March 20

Since Combs has been releasing singles since last year, it’s hard to keep track of which of the 22 songs included in The Way I Am he already released. Check out the list below.

Back in the Saddle (released) My Kinda Saturday Night (released) Days Like These (released) 15 Minutes (released) Alcohol of Fame Daytona 499 The Way I Am Wish Upon Whiskey (teased) Soon As I Get Home Rethink Some Things (teased) Giving Her Away (released) Seeing Someone Sleepless in a Hotel Room (released) I Ain’t No Cowboy Ever Mine (feat. Alison Krauss) Can’t Tell Me I’m Wrong Miss You Here Tell ‘Em About Tonight Be By You (released) The Me Part of You Rich Man A Man Was Born