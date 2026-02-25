Ashley McBryde Sings With Young Fan After Grand Ole Opry Show

Ashley McBryde, after a Grand. At the Ole Opry concert, she shared a wonderful moment when she got to meet Sawyer June, who had been singing along to her music. The emotional exchange happened following the performance, as McBryde greeted tour group members and their families inside the Opry.

“I stopped and said hello to everybody. And the front of the tour was the young girl and her mom and her dad. I went over and shook her hand, and I found out her name, and they gave me some pecans from their farm, which I love pecans,” McBryde shares. “And then they let me know that she is a singer as well. And her mom said that she sings ‘Bible And A .44' really well.”

During the moment, McBryde and Sawyer sat on the floor and sang a few lines of “Bible And A .44” together, their harmonies confident and memorable. A full video later released shows Sawyer leading the duet, with the tour group joining in on the final chorus, ending with a warm hug and mutual gratitude.

“She didn't miss a breath and her agility and vocal, just the quality of her voice was so good. And that's not even the most magical part. She sat there, and I sang harmony with her. And then the last chorus of ‘Bible and a .44,' I asked everybody to sing, and you can't plan moments like these. But I knew it was important to sit down with her and told her that she's a star, that I will see her on the Opry stage someday because I believe that.”

The emotional moment was captured in a video McBryde posted, showing tears and heartfelt reactions from the crowd. Tour group members and fans praised McBryde as a caring steward of the Opry legacy, offering emotional support and admiration on social media.

“I talk about it often, having the chance to make records that might make people want to make records and write songs that make people want to write songs, to sing songs that might make somebody want to sing songs…she looked at me and said, ‘you're my favorite singer, and you always will be.' And I said, ‘same,' but I wanted you to hear that from me."