Braxton Keith Releases ‘I Own This Bar’ Before Australia Shows and Festival Run

Jennifer Eggleston
Braxton Keith has released his new single, "I Own This Bar," through Warner Records Nashville. The track arrived on Feb. 20, continuing a steady 2025 release cadence and setting the stage for more new music in 2026, including a forthcoming Western-swing-leaning single. The release follows earlier 2025 material, including "I Ain't Tryin'," as Keith continues to build momentum into the new year.

"I Own This Bar" was written by Braxton Keith, Liz Rose, and Phil O'Donnell. The trio created a light-hearted narrative about a barroom and drew inspiration from Jerry Reed's bold personality and humor. In this song, the singing character disparages an arrogant woman who claims accomplishments beyond real-life limits, making humorous, larger-than-life comments about her status as "royalty" in country music. The song ends when she is told, "I'm Billy Graham, honey, I own this bar."

Musically, the track leans toward neo-traditionalism, with a Western waltz tempo, blending honky-tonk roots with blues and jazz influences. Prominent steel guitar drives the arrangement, giving the cut a smooth yet lively bar-room atmosphere that highlights Keith's throwback country sensibilities while adding a modern edge.

“This song was really fun to write. It just gives you that bar feel. You're in a bar, everybody's kinda fibbing. Nobody's telling the truth," Keith shared.

Keith is set to perform at Austin's Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater and the San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo this weekend as part of This Ain't My First Tour. The shows precede an international run that includes Australia's CMC Rocks in March, where he will support Riley Green.

Following the Australia dates, Keith will continue touring major fairs, rodeos, and festivals throughout the spring, including Stagecoach. As new music rolls out in 2026, live performance remains central to his strategy, with Keith continuing to cultivate a strong bar-room vibe that blends classic country tradition with a contemporary appeal designed to broaden his audience.

