CMA Fest Nissan Stadium Lineup Revealed —Ella Langley, Bailey Zimmerman, Shaboozey and More

Country music fans, clear up your schedules on June 4-7 since the CMA Fest lineup this year is full of the genre’s biggest stars! The lineup for the Nissan Stadium is stacked full of country music’s who’s who.

CMA Fest Nissan Stadium Lineup Announced

In an Instagram post, the Country Music Association revealed the lineup for this year’s CMA Fest. The caption reads, “Y’ALL READY? #CMAfest presented by @SoFi is officially BACK with a Stadium lineup you won’t want to miss. Grab your four-night passes now and sign up for our Country Connection emails to stay in the loop on everything CMA Fest. Link in bio! Stay tuned–more coming soon.”

Performers at the Nissan Stadium include Bailey Zimmerman, Blake Shelton, Carly Pearce, Billboard Women in Music Powehouse Award recipient Ella Langley, HARDY, The Red Clay Strays, Jason Aldean, Cody Johnson, Deana Carter, Gretchen Wilson, Jordan Davis, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Tim McGraw, Tucker Wetmore, Riley Green, Russell Dickerson, Shaboozey, and Zach Top.

The Band Perry and Stephen Wilson Jr. are also scheduled to perform.

Getting CMA Tickets

Fans who want to attend the music fest for four days can avail of the Four-Night Stadium Passes. The pass can give fans access to all the performances inside Nissan Stadium. Tickets are on sale now here.

Performers for the daytime stages and additional activities are to be announced soon.

Part of the proceeds from the music fest goes toward supporting the CMA Foundation. For more info about the foundation’s effort, visit CMAfoundation.org.