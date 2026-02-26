This Day in Country History: February 26

Feb. 26 is a day of memorable moments in country music history. We're talking about the birth of influential artists, the release of number-one hits, and famous performances. From Johnny Cash's birthday to Beyoncé's unexpected rise on the country charts, this date has it all.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

Here are some breakthrough hits and milestones from Feb. 26:

Cultural Milestones

Here are some important cultural milestones from this day in history:

1955: Country music duo The Louvin Brothers were inducted into the Grand Ole Opry. They helped popularize the close harmony technique in country and country rock.

Loretta Lynn released her 22nd solo studio album, Entertainer of the Year, which reached No. 1 on the Hot Country LP's chart. She named the album after she became the first woman to win the award from the Country Music Association. 2021: Legacy Recordings released Willie Nelson's 71st solo studio album, That's Life.

Notable Recordings and Performances

Here are several key performances from Feb. 26:

Industry Changes and Challenges

A record label signing, a death, and an engagement happened on February 26.

2015: Old Dominion signed with RCA Records Nashville. Other artists with this record label include Kenny Chesney, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, and The Band Perry.

James Edward “Spider” Wilson died at the age of 79. Wilson was a long-term member of the Grand Ole Opry's house band, playing guitar, and played with icons like Ray Price and Little Jimmie Dickens. 2018: The "In Case You Didn't Know" singer Brett Young got engaged to his girlfriend, Taylor Mills. He proposed at a hotel near Old Miss, where Young went to school.