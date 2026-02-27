Register to win advanced screening tickets to see " Reminders of Him". There was before you and there was during you. For some reason, I never thought there would be an after you.

The literary phenomenon from #1 New York Times bestselling author Colleen Hoover becomes a transformative feature film about motherhood, forgiveness and the power of love to overcome even the worst mistake.

After a perfect outing with her boyfriend, Kenna (Maika Monroe; The Hand that Rocks the Cradle, Longlegs) makes an unbearable mistake that sends her to prison. Seven years later, Kenna returns to her hometown in Wyoming, hoping to rebuild her life and earn the chance to reunite with her young daughter, Diem, whom she has never known.

When Diem’s custodial grandparents adamantly refuse Kenna’s attempts to see her daughter, Kenna discovers unexpected compassion, and then something truer and deeper, with former NFL player and local bar owner Ledger (Tyriq Withers; HIM, I Know What You Did Last Summer). As their secret romance develops, so do the dangers for both ofthem, leading Kenna toward heartbreak and, ultimately, the hope for a second chance.

The film’s cast includes screen legends Lauren Graham (Gilmore Girls, Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) and three-time Emmy winner Bradley Whitford (Get Out, The Handmaid’s Tale) as Diem’s grandparents, Grace and Patrick; Rudy Pankow (Outer Banks, Uncharted) as Scotty, Diem’s father; and Grammy winner and country music sensation Lainey Wilson (Yellowstone) as Kenna’s friend and coworker, Amy.