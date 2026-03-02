Backstage Country
Riley Green on His Acting Debut: ‘I’m Glad They Were Patient with Me’

Yvette Dela Cruz
Riley Green performs during CBS's "Marshals" premiere at the Autry Museum of the American West
Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Aside from being the “Sexiest Country Star” and making steamy collaborations with women in country music, Riley Green is also officially an actor, starring in the Yellowstone spin-off, Marshals, with actor Luke Grimes. Before the show premieres, Green shared his experience being on a TV set for the first time.  

Riley Green: 'I’m Glad They Were Patient with Me'  

In an interview with Extra TV, the country crooner shared being nervous stepping on set for the first time. “Not too bad. It was… You know, the learning curve for me was that I’ve never done any acting,” Green said. “I mean, obviously, I’ve done some music videos and commercials and things like that, but it’s such a different world when you walk on set and see what all goes into this, how many people are on a crew.”  

Riley Green Talks 'Learning Curve' with FIRST Acting Role in ‘Marshals’ (Exclusive)

He added that in spite of it being a different experience, he had fun. “It was a really fun experience for me because it’s something I went into somewhat nervous. You know, I don’t get nervous to play shows anymore. I’ve done it for so long, but this was a brand new thing for me, and there was a big learning curve. It was, uh, I’m glad they were patient with me.”  

On Learning His Lines  

The “Worst Way” singer shared that it was easy for him to learn his lines. “The memorizing line is something, I think, not knowing anything about acting, going in that was going to be the biggest and toughest part. And, uh, it was pretty easy for me. I guess remembering words to songs has helped. But it was more about knowing what the conversation was and then just reacting to it and trying to make it as real as possible.”  

He says his friendship with lead actor Grimes made sharing scenes easier. “You know me having such a great relationship with Luke, and me and him doing a lot of the scenes together was really helpful. They were great to work with.” 

MarshalsRiley GreenYellowstone
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
