Star-Studded Soundtrack Amplifies Civil War Series ‘The Gray House’ on Prime Video

Prime Video's "The Gray House" arrives with all eight episodes now streaming, alongside a star-studded original soundtrack that underscores the series' emotional and historical ambition. The eight-episode limited series is set during the Civil War and follows four women — a Virginia socialite, her mother, a formerly enslaved ally, and a courtesan — who transform an Underground Railroad operation into a Union espionage network operating deep inside Confederate-held Richmond, Virginia. 

The series is executive produced by Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman, Lori McCreary, Rod Lake, Howard Kaplan, and Leslie Greif, with an ensemble cast led by Mary-Louise Parker, Amethyst Davis, and Daisy Head. The production has generated early industry buzz.

The Gray House soundtrack, released Feb. 26 on MCA Nashville, spans 10 tracks across country, gospel, Americana, rock, and hip-hop. Lainey Wilson contributes "Dead End Red Dirt Road," co-written by Wilson alongside Trannie Anderson and Paul Thomas Sikes. The song centers on themes of loyalty, courage, and sacrifice that mirror the series' narrative.

Additional soundtrack contributors include The War and Treaty ("Blood in the River"), Shania Twain and Drake Milligan ("I'll Be Here With You"), Adrienne Warren, Yolanda Adams, Scott Stapp, Larkin Poe, Killer Mike featuring Lena Byrd Miles, and Willie Nelson, who closes the album with "Heart of America."

All eight episodes of "The Gray House" are streaming now on Prime Video.

