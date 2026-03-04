Blake Shelton Pokes Fun at Luke Bryan’s Latest Single ‘Word On The Stret’

Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan’s friendship seemed to be 50% country music and 50% roasting each other. In the latest episode of their ongoing banter, The Voice alum roasted the American Idol judge’s latest single, “Word On The Street.”

Blake Shelton: 'This Is One of The Most Honest Lyrics That I’ve Heard from Luke'

In a video shared on social media, Shelton said, “Hey guys, it’s Blake here. I’m out here doing a little farm work in Oklahoma, out in the woods. Yeah, I was listening to an old country station out of Ardmore, Oklahoma. I was driving along, and I heard my initials on this song. And so I turned the radio up.”

The video seems to start as one of those “day in the life” until he started referencing Bryan’s lyrics, which, interestingly, as Shelton pointed out, mentioned his initials. “I heard the lyrics, and man, I’m not the sharpest knife in the drawer. So I actually had to look up what BFE means because he says ‘BS free in BFE,’ I think.” Shelton admitted, “And so I looked up BFE and man, I got to say, this is one of the most honest lyrics that I’ve heard from Luke.”

He joked, “And I’m damn happy about it because I can honestly say that I’ve never been butt effing in Egypt. I’ve never even been to Egypt. So I definitely never butt F’ed there. But anyway, that’s a risky and powerful lyric from Luke! And very honest is my point because I’ve never been there, and he’s right about that, and never done that there. And I’ll just leave it at that.”

Bryan’s Response

Of course, the Georgia native responded and posted a video of his own.