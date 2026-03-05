This Day in Country History: March 5

On March 5, 1963, Patsy Cline, along with Cowboy Copas, Hawkshaw Hawkins, and manager and pilot Randy Hughes, perished in a dense forest near Camden, Tennessee, when their plane crashed. Today, there's a memorial at the crash site in remembrance of these legendary country musicians. That's one interesting fact about what happened on March 5 in country music history. Here, you'll find more interesting trivia about country music from this day in history.

Breakthrough Hits and Milestones

These breakthrough hits and milestones from March 5 have notably influenced the country music genre:

1976: "One Piece at a Time" by Johnny Cash was released as a single. The song is about a man who builds a car by taking one piece at a time from the factory where he works, and it became one of Cash's most iconic songs.

"One Piece at a Time" by Johnny Cash was released as a single. The song is about a man who builds a car by taking one piece at a time from the factory where he works, and it became one of Cash's most iconic songs.

2012: Lionel Richie released his Tuskegee album, which was a compilation of his greatest hits reimagined as country duets. He worked with several popular country artists on the album, and it made it to No. 1 on the country charts within a couple of weeks of its release.

2020: The Chicks, formerly known as The Dixie Chicks, had a monumental day on March 5. They received numerous single and album certifications from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA). Singles included "Travelin' Soldier" and "Landslide," which received a Platinum certification. Their album Fly had gotten an 11x Platinum certification.

Cultural Milestones

Your favorite country songs wouldn't be what they are if it weren't for these cultural milestones that occurred on March 5:

1983: Country Music Television, or CMT, was launched, positioning itself as a 24-hour country music video station. It was on air just two days before The Nashville Network, which focused more on the country lifestyle, went live.

1983: Country Music Television, or CMT, was launched, positioning itself as a 24-hour country music video station. It was on air just two days before The Nashville Network, which focused more on the country lifestyle, went live.

2016: Hymns That Are Important to Us by Joey + Rory debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Album chart, making it their highest-charting album. It featured songs such as "He Touched Me," "Softly and Tenderly," and "How Great Thou Art."

2019: While Kelsea Ballerini was on stage at the Grand Ole Opry singing Little Big Town's "Girl Crush," the band surprised her by inviting her to become a member of the Grand Ole Opry.

2020: Dan + Shay donated $100,000 to The Community Foundation of Middle Tennessee for tornado victims from the recent storms that ripped through the area. The duo made the donation one day before their show at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Notable Recordings and Performances

When country artists took part in these notable recordings and performances on March 5, it had a significant impact on the industry:

Industry Changes and Challenges

Without these changes and challenges in the country music industry, you couldn't enjoy the sounds of the country tunes you love today:

1982: Amanda Shires, who began playing the fiddle at age 10, was born. She's played for the Texas Playboys, The Highwomen, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and has several solo albums to her credit.

1982: Amanda Shires, who began playing the fiddle at age 10, was born. She's played for the Texas Playboys, The Highwomen, and Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit and has several solo albums to her credit.

2010: Karen Fairchild from Little Big Town and her husband, Jimi Westbrook, welcomed a baby boy, Elijah Dylan Westbrook. Elijah is the couple's first child together.

2016: The neotraditional singer Mo Pitney, known for songs like "Boy & Girl Thing" and "Ain't Lookin' Back," and his fiancée, Emily Bankester, were married. The couple met when they were in their teens performing at a bluegrass festival.

2021: Lead singer of Lonestar, Richie McDonald, announced he would be leaving the band for the second time since rejoining the group in 2011. He then joined The Frontmen and later put out two independent albums and four solo singles.