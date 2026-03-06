Breland Samples 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ for New Country Single ‘In My Truck’

BRELAND is gearing up to release his new single "In My Truck," a country-leaning reimagining that samples 50 Cent's iconic "In Da Club." The track debuted March 3 during BRELAND's appearance on Joe & Jada, hosted by Fat Joe and Jadakiss, where he performed a preview alongside country instrumentation.

Both 50 Cent and Dr. Dre have officially cleared the sample, giving the project their full blessing.

"I was a little nervous whether we was gonna be able to get 50 to clear it," Breland explained, "and I was even more nervous whether we was gonna be able to get Dr. Dre to clear it, and then they both gave us the stamp."

"In My Truck" continues BRELAND's signature multi-genre approach, blending country, hip-hop, R&B, pop, and gospel — a style he's pursued since his breakout hit "My Truck." The artist's first album, Cross Country, confirmed the vision he had while working with Nelly, Keith Urban, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Mickey Guyton.

Beyond performing, BRELAND is an active songwriter across genres, with credits for Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jacquees.