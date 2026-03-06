Backstage Country
LISTEN LIVE

Breland Samples 50 Cent’s ‘In Da Club’ for New Country Single ‘In My Truck’

BRELAND is gearing up to release his new single “In My Truck,” a country-leaning reimagining that samples 50 Cent’s iconic “In Da Club.” The track debuted March 3 during BRELAND’s…

Jennifer Eggleston
BRELAND performs onstage at the Proud to Honor Concert Celebrating America's Heroes Presented by Ford, Blue Star Families and TikTok, Hosted by Josh "Bru" Brubaker and featuring performances by BRELAND, Lanie Gardner, Maddie &amp; Tae, Mickey Guyton, NE-YO, The War and Treaty, Tyler Hubbard, and Zac Brown at The Country Music Hall of Fame on November 07, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Jason Kempin via Getty Images

BRELAND is gearing up to release his new single "In My Truck," a country-leaning reimagining that samples 50 Cent's iconic "In Da Club." The track debuted March 3 during BRELAND's appearance on Joe & Jada, hosted by Fat Joe and Jadakiss, where he performed a preview alongside country instrumentation.

Both 50 Cent and Dr. Dre have officially cleared the sample, giving the project their full blessing.

"I was a little nervous whether we was gonna be able to get 50 to clear it," Breland explained, "and I was even more nervous whether we was gonna be able to get Dr. Dre to clear it, and then they both gave us the stamp."

"In My Truck" continues BRELAND's signature multi-genre approach, blending country, hip-hop, R&B, pop, and gospel — a style he's pursued since his breakout hit "My Truck." The artist's first album, Cross Country, confirmed the vision he had while working with Nelly, Keith Urban, Shania Twain, Thomas Rhett, Lady A, and Mickey Guyton.

Beyond performing, BRELAND is an active songwriter across genres, with credits for Chris Brown, Ne-Yo, Ty Dolla $ign, Trey Songz, and Jacquees.

"In My Truck" arrives soon, following BRELAND's Project 2024 EP, which featured "Motion" and "Same Work" with War & Treaty. No official release date has been announced.

50 CentBreland
Jennifer EgglestonWriter
Related Stories
Joshua Ray Walker and The Mavericks perform at Ryman Auditorium on December 05, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee.
MusicJoshua Ray Walker Announces Final Album in Cancer-Recovery TrilogyJennifer Eggleston
Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
MusicMegan Moroney Transforms ‘The Tonight Show’ Set into a Pharmacy for a Performance of ‘Medicine’Yvette Dela Cruz
Lainey Wilson performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
MusicLainey Wilson Reflects on Her The Whirlwind World TourYvette Dela Cruz
Beasly Media Group, LLC
Download our station app

Download the app to LISTEN LIVE wherever you are and connect with us like never before!





About
Connect