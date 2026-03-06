HARDY Debuts a New Song ‘Tommy Made the News’

Backstage Country
HARDY performs at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee
HARDY is undeniably one of country music’s most talented and creative songwriters. During the Listening Room’s 20th anniversary at the Ryman Auditorium, he debuted a new song about something that’s heartbreakingly timely and relatable.

HARDY Performs ‘Tommy Made the News’

HARDY’s new track follows “Tommy.” The first verse paints a picture of a typical student getting ready for school, until it turns bleak. “Tommy woke up for school this morning / Had everything he needed in his old backpack /Ketchup and a fried egg waiting for him / And he pulled out the drive just to never come back.”

The second verse described Tommy’s fate: “Till 10 a.m. it was just another Monday / And everybody went a-running and locking their doors / Well, hollow points rained like hell in the hallway / And they found Tommy on the bathroom floor.”

In the chorus, the new father described the nightmare parents who lost their child experience: “Well, Tommy made the news / Heaven sang the blues / Tommy’s mama cried / Whole damn town did too/ What a mess the Devil made / What a Hell they have to go through / Lord, ain’t it a shame / That Tommy made the news.”

Singing Difficult Songs

HARDY’s catalog is an eclectic mix of beer drinking anthems, odes to country music, and the occasional song that covers difficult topics. Aside from “Tommy Made the News,” which tackled school shooting, HARDY’s “Wait in the Truck” featuring Lainey Wilson is about domestic violence, while “GIVE HEAVEN SOME HELL” is a song about grieving the death of someone you love.

Yvette Dela CruzWriter
