HARDY Debuts a New Song ‘Tommy Made the News’

HARDY is undeniably one of country music’s most talented and creative songwriters. During the Listening Room’s 20th anniversary at the Ryman Auditorium, he debuted a new song about something that’s heartbreakingly timely and relatable.

HARDY Performs ‘Tommy Made the News’

HARDY’s new track follows “Tommy.” The first verse paints a picture of a typical student getting ready for school, until it turns bleak. “Tommy woke up for school this morning / Had everything he needed in his old backpack /Ketchup and a fried egg waiting for him / And he pulled out the drive just to never come back.”

The second verse described Tommy’s fate: “Till 10 a.m. it was just another Monday / And everybody went a-running and locking their doors / Well, hollow points rained like hell in the hallway / And they found Tommy on the bathroom floor.”

In the chorus, the new father described the nightmare parents who lost their child experience: “Well, Tommy made the news / Heaven sang the blues / Tommy’s mama cried / Whole damn town did too/ What a mess the Devil made / What a Hell they have to go through / Lord, ain’t it a shame / That Tommy made the news.”

Singing Difficult Songs