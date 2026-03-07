Register To Win: 4th Annual Joey Logano Concert for Charity at Coyote Joe’s!
Sponsored By: Coyote Joe’s The 4th Annual Joey Logano Concert for Charity is going down at Coyote Joe’s, and this is a show you do NOT want to miss! Award-winning…
The 4th Annual Joey Logano Concert for Charity is going down at Coyote Joe’s, and this is a show you do NOT want to miss!
Award-winning artist and songwriter HARDY is taking the stage and if you know, you KNOW. HARDY holds the record for the fastest sellout in Coyote Joe’s history, so this is guaranteed to be a packed-out, high-energy night.
Country 103.7 has your chance to win a pair of tickets to the show!
✨ And that’s not all…One lucky grand prize winner will also score an exclusive meet & greet with HARDY backstage!
Even better...this incredible night supports the Joey Logano Foundation, which helps young adults during times of crisis, with a focus on those impacted by the foster care system.
Don’t miss your chance to experience an unforgettable night of country music while supporting an amazing cause.
Limit one entry per person per day.
For the Country 103.7 Joey Logano Concert for Charity Online Contest, enter between 12:00am on March 9, 2026 and 11:59pm on March 21, 2026 by visiting country1037fm.com and completing the online entry form. Limit one (1) entry per person per email address for the duration of the contest. One (1) winner will be randomly selected on or about March 22, 2026 and will receive two (2) tickets to the 4th Annual Joey Logano Concert for Charity at Coyote Joe's featuring HARDY. One (1) winner will also receive a backstage meet & greet with HARDY. The Approximate Retail Value ("ARV") of the prize is $200.