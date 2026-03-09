something to hang your hat on-the diet you feed your soul

Do you ever go through your day feeling drained, like no matter what you do you just can't seem to catch your groove? Some of us think it might be our poor sleep quality or lack of sleep altogether. Others might point to consumption of junk, sweets and processed foods throughout the day. Then there are folks who realize the culprit may very well be our emotional diet. I'm talking about the things we consume throughout the day. It could be endless negative social media feeds, garbage on TV or toxic relationships. Whatever the trigger, the things we pour into our soul are just as important as what we put into our bodies. That's what we'll tackle in this issue of Something To Hang Your Hat On. I hope you enjoy. And don't forget to pass along the sign up link to someone else who might enjoy the message.

“The Diet You Feed Your Soul”

We grow up learning how important it is to nourish our bodies with the right types of foods. We’re encouraged to fill our diets with nutrient-rich foods that allow us to grow, thrive, and flourish. Just as fresh fruits and vegetables are preferable to processed foods and sugar, we can’t forget there is a diet considered preferable for our soul.

Healthy foods for the soul include gratitude, appreciation, self-love and love of others, laughter, joy and mindfulness. It’s important to stay away from unhealthy ‘foods’ or habits such as self-doubt, anger, stress, hatred and judgement.

Not only can these things harm our emotional health, they actually do take a toll on our physical health. Stress feeds a hormone known as the stress hormone, cortisol. It can compromise so many aspects of our health. Not to mention the toll it takes on our emotional well-being.

The other unhealthy things we often feed our soul also have similar impacts on our physical and emotional health. Anger and hatred can lead to anxiety, dangerous blood pressure levels, headaches, and digestion issues. How can you enjoy emotional well-being while putting so much strain on your physical health?

On the other hand, a steady diet of positive ingredients brings a sense of calm over the soul. Joy and laughter can lead to better sleep, blood flow, and tension release. And these positive attributes don’t exist in a vacuum. They’re a part of everything and everyone we surround ourselves with.