Horse Named Texas’ Marks a New Chapter for Independent Country Artist Aaron Watson

Aaron Watson, a Texas independent country artist, released his 26-track album Horse Named Texas on March 6. Watson co-wrote every song on the album alongside collaborators including Jenna Paulette, Troy Cartwright, and Joe Fox, among others. The project was produced by Watson alongside Nate Coon and Philbilly, and weaves together themes of faith, family, grief, relationships, and resilience.

"I'm really excited for everyone to hear Horse Named Texas. I've poured my heart into this album, and it truly means a lot to me. Hit that pre-save and pre-order and get the instant grat track, 'Old Houses,'" shares Watson.

"Well, for me, like, I don't want to say that Horse Named Texas is a reset button, but it kind of is. It's kind of like the beginning of a new era for me," he said. "I'm an artist, let me paint."

Standout tracks include “Hardly Friends Barely Lovers,” “Pontiac (So Tell Me Momma),” “Old Houses”, and “Gone Fishing,” the latter inspired by the passing of Watson's grandfather. The album's title track distills the artist's career-long ethos in a pair of lines: "After all these years I've learned that a winner's just a loser / Who keeps on losing till the day they finally win."

For Watson, those lyrics are autobiographical. "You just keep hacking away at it," he said. "Country music is my job, like this is what I do for a living. I've committed my life to this. So there's not a plan B. There never has been a plan B. There's never going to be a plan B."

The project follows two vocal cord surgeries that sidelined Watson in recent years. Rather than stepping back, he is treating the album as the opening chapter of a larger blueprint.

"Horse Named Texas is chapter one of this five-year plan. I am going to put out the best music of my career. Over the next five years, I'm going to put out more music than I've ever put out," he added.