Megan Moroney Releases Mini Doc for 9 Cities, 9 Days ‘Cloud 9’ Shows

After releasing her Billboard 200 chart-topping album Cloud 9, and before kicking off her Cloud 9 Tour on May 29 in Columbus, Ohio, Megan Moroney embarked on a nine-city, nine-day mini tour where…

Yvette Dela Cruz
Megan Moroney performs onstage during the 59th Annual CMA Awards at Bridgestone Arena
Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

After releasing her Billboard 200 chart-topping album Cloud 9, and before kicking off her Cloud 9 Tour on May 29 in Columbus, Ohio, Megan Moroney embarked on a nine-city, nine-day mini tour where fans could hear songs from Cloud 9 live—all for just $9.  

Megan Moroney Meet Fans in 9 Cities  

To celebrate the release of Cloud 9, Moroney knew she wanted to do something for her fans. “When I thought about the release of Cloud 9, I knew I wanted to spend it with my fans. They’re the reason I get to do this, and I’m so excited to celebrate this album with them,” the Georgia native said.  

She thought of doing a mini tour, 9 days, 9 cities, with tickets priced at only $9. The acoustic shows also provided Moroney a chance to meet and greet fans. Moroney performed three songs and signed some autographs. The support from her fans was overwhelming, with most of them wearing her official merch or clad in pink.   

The tour kicked off on February 20 in New York, the day of the album release and wrapped up on February 28 in Scottsdale, Arizona. Other stops include Richmond, Nashville, Athens, Newport, Kansas City, Denver, and Salt Lake City.   

Her show in Athens, Georgia, at the Akins Ford Arena had a mishap when an armed trespasser was caught taking photos of the venue and the people already inside. Fortunately, he was apprehended, and the show continued as scheduled.  

Mini Documentary  

Moroney uploaded a mini documentary on her social media accounts featuring the mini tour. She started the video by addressing the camera and saying, “There’s something rewarding about being able to look them in the eyes and thank them, and I did that for thousands of fans every day for the past nine days.”  

The video then cuts to a montage of her performances in the different cities and fan interviews.  

She captioned the post with, “i told my team i was gonna play a few new songs & meet thousands of fans a day for 9 days straight for $9… by far the most insane, tiring but rewarding thing I’ve ever done. THANK YOU FOR COMING!!! i loved celebrating the new album with y’all.. it meant the world to me. the full mini doc is up on my YouTube now.”  

Everett Post reported that part of the proceeds from the shows are going to The Megan Moroney Foundation. 

Megan Moroney
Yvette Dela CruzWriter
