Trey Calloway Releases New Single ‘Truck Around’ Celebrating Country Life

North Carolina-born, Nashville-based country singer-songwriter Trey Calloway has released his new single "Truck Around," a high-energy party anthem celebrating the trade of city lights for gravel roads and open skies. The track continues Calloway's run of storytelling-driven songs rooted in real-life experience.

"'Truck Around' is really an invitation to trade the concrete jungle for a gravel road," shares Trey Calloway. "It's about that high-octane country life, the freedom, the romance, and the simple kind of magic a country boy and his old truck can offer if you'll just give it a chance. Sometimes all it takes is watching a sunset from a tailgate to remember what really matters."

The song paints a vivid picture of rural freedom — a long bed for dancing, moonlit romancing, and a world waiting just beyond the city limits. It follows the momentum of his recent "Must Have Had a Good Time" music video as Calloway continues to expand his touring footprint across Nashville and beyond, including a performance at the Inspirational Country Music Awards at the Grand Ole Opry House on April 6.

Calloway is currently working on a new EP slated for summer 2026 alongside producer and co-writer Phil O'Donnell, who brings more than 20 years of experience and a track record of No. 1 songs for George Strait, Blake Shelton, and Montgomery Gentry. The project promises a strong creative foundation while staying true to Calloway's signature sound.