Zach John King Reflects on His Career from Working as a Behavioral Therapist to Opening for Morgan Wallen

Country music artists often have normal jobs before they become big. HARDY recently revealed he was a grave digger, and it’s his second favorite job after making music. Up-and-coming artist Zach John King shared that he was a behavioral therapist before and reflected on where his career is now.

Working as a Behavioral Therapist

Before singing country hits, King was working with children with autism in Athens, Georgia. King said, “I tell people all the time, that was the most fulfilling job I’ve probably ever had. And I say that specifically to say: Music is amazing and it’s what I’m supposed to be doing, but there’s something about the selflessness of helping other people,” per Billboard.

He also praised people at the forefront of dealing with autism, the parents, the kids themselves, and the health professionals. When he moved to Nashville in 2021 to pursue music, he spent his days songwriting and his nights waiting tables at The Twelve Thirty Club off Broadway, where he often met famous country music artists. One of those is Nate Smith, who gave him an important piece of advice.

“Nate Smith came in after his Opry debut, and I just walked up to him and asked him for advice. He told me his story about all the times he could have given up, but he didn’t, and he kept going. He was just like, ‘Keep going, I promise, keep going.’ Then two years later, I played some shows with him and brought that up. So it’s just crazy full-circle for me. It’s hard not to get discouraged about where you're at, because you see it firsthand in Nashville. So you just have to be patient. Everyone’s at a different level.”

Zach John King on Opening for Morgan Wallen

Now, King is opening for country music’s biggest stars like Morgan Wallen, Riley Green, Luke Bryan, and Jon Pardi. He is also scheduled to perform at the Stagecoach festival this year. “I’m so thankful that as things get bigger, there’s more work to do.”