Sam Barber Sets April 3 Release for Second Album ‘Broken View’

Sam Barber, the multiplatinum singer-songwriter whose RIAA Gold-certified 2024 debut album, Restless Mind, established him as one of country music's most compelling new voices, is entering a new era. On March 9, Barber announced his sophomore full-length, Broken View, set for release April 3 via Atlantic Outpost.

The announcement arrives alongside the lead single "Borrowed Time," released March 6. Two weeks prior, Barber unveiled "Fear In God," a duet with fellow singer-songwriter Avery Anna. Together, the tracks offer an early preview of the album's scope, moving from gritty country to rock catharsis to soulful folk, as Barber fearlessly charts life, love, loss, heartbreak, relationships, self-doubt, and getting older.

The bulk of Broken View was co-written and co-produced by Barber and his longtime creative collaborator, Joe Becker, with sessions recorded largely in the Montana mountains. GRAMMY Award-winning producer Aaron Dessner also contributed to the project at his Long Pond studio in New York's Hudson Valley.

The album announcement comes as Barber continues his American Route Tour, a 20-plus date run through theaters, amphitheaters, and festivals across the U.S. The tour kicked off in January and winds through the South, Midwest, and East Coast before concluding in early June. Among the marquee stops is a return appearance at the Stagecoach Festival in Indio, California, this spring.