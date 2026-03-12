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Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Never Got ‘American Idol’ Winning Prize

Decades later, and it looks like Kelly Clarkson is still waiting for her prizes from American Idol. The singer is the competition’s first winner and has never received the $1…

Randi Moultrie
ly Clarkson attend the 51st annual Daytime Emmys Awards at The Westin Bonaventure Hotel
Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images

Decades later, and it looks like Kelly Clarkson is still waiting for her prizes from American Idol. The singer is the competition's first winner and has never received the $1 million or the car prize.

The 'Since U Been Gone' singer dropped a bombshell during Tuesday's episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show." She opened up about the prize when discussing guest, Rob Rausch,'s winnings from Season 4 of The Traitors. Rausch won $220,800 and revealed he had still not received the prize money. Well, to his surprise, Clarkson could relate to that dilemma.

"You know what, I relate to this!" said Clarkson. "I relate to this so hardcore. You probably weren't alive when I was on 'American Idol,' but I was literally on the show. They were like, 'Oh, you win a million dollars' or whatever," she continued. "No, you didn't. They lied. It was like a million dollars' worth of investment in you."

Immediately, the crowd and her guests were shocked. Appearing with Rausch was actor Danial Radcliffe. "Wait, what?!" said Radcliffe to Clarkson's shocking news.

"Yes! They said you get a car," she continued to explain. "And I needed it because my car was bashed in and I couldn't afford the deductible. And then - no! I did not get a car."

Clarkson went on to explain that the show's second season first runner-up did end up getting a car. "Clay Aiken, who didn't win the second season, got a car - and his mom!" she explained.

The crowd and Clarkson were in shock, and she continued to relive the experience and discuss the situation that took place. Radcliffe made a joke that early winners should receive upgraded prizes if rewards begin to improve later.

“There should be some system where if you win something on the first season of something, whatever the prize has become, you should retroactively get that,” he said.

Clarkson then warned Rausch that he might be waiting quite a while for his prize money from The Traitors after all. "But, you know, I hope you got enough TV time," she said to Rausch.

Clarkson became the first winner of the singing competition show in 2002. The show and her career both took off almost immediately. The show is currently in the middle of its latest season.

American IdolKelly Clarkson
Randi MoultrieEditor
Randi Moultrie is a Charleston, South Carolina native and has been in the radio industry for the last few years in Charlotte. Randi started with Beasley Media Group as an intern in 2019 and is now thriving in the digital world. Randi enjoys writing about her favorite foods (especially pizza) and all things fashion and travel. As one who loves taking trips to find new foods, it’s not surprising that she enjoys writing about both!
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