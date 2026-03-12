Kenny Chesney to Receive First Ocean Legacy Award at Tortuga Music Festival

Kenny Chesney will headline Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival for the sixth time on April 12 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, closing out the festival's three-day lineup and receiving the first-ever Ocean Legacy Award. The 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee's return to the beachside stage is a celebration of both his music and his long commitment to ocean conservation.

Tortuga's founder, Chris Stacey, pays homage to Chesney's impact on how people perceive the ocean, and his support for Tortuga: "Kenny's lifestyle and music celebrate everything people love about the ocean — the adventure, the energy, the deep connection we feel when we're near the water. We've had a longstanding relationship with Kenny, who headlined the first Tortuga Festival in 2013, and returned more than any artist. We're proud to work with such a legendary artist who authentically embodies Rock The Ocean's mission — a love for the ocean and a commitment to protecting it."

In an official statement, Chesney explains how delighted he is to be receiving the Ocean Legacy Award: "To me, when people can come together to learn about the ocean, how to treat it, and have a great time with their friends, that's a total win."

The 2025 Country Music Hall of Fame inductee goes on, "Even though we're not touring this year, I do love playing on that beach, seeing all those boats in the water, and fans having the best time on that beach. To be given an award for doing what I love somewhere that brings every bit of it together almost feels wrong, but I'm honored if I could be part of bringing how we treat the ocean into focus."

Rock the Ocean's Tortuga Music Festival runs April 10-12, 2026, at Fort Lauderdale Beach, produced in partnership with Live Nation. Post Malone headlines the opening night, Riley Green performs April 11, and Chesney closes the festival April 12. The Ocean Legacy Award will be presented that evening.

One of country music's most decorated artists, Chesney holds the record for the most No. 1s on Billboard's Country Airplay chart with 33, and is the only country act in Pollstar's Top 10 Touring Acts of the Millennium. His history with Tortuga dates to its inaugural 2013 edition, making him the festival's most frequently returning headliner.