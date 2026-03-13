Twenty One Pilots, Zac Brown Band, and Megan Moroney to Headline 2026 March Madness Music Festival

The NCAA, TNT Sports, and CBS Sports have announced the lineup for the 2026 NCAA March Madness Music Festival, a free three-day concert series set for April 3-5 at American Legion Mall in downtown Indianapolis.

The festival, presented by AT&T, Coca-Cola, and Capital One, is open to the public and located steps from Lucas Oil Stadium, which will host the Men's Final Four for the ninth time in city history. The National Semifinals are scheduled for April 4, with the National Championship on April 6, both televised on TBS. CBS games are also available on Paramount+, while TBS, TNT, and truTV games stream on HBO Max.

Twenty One Pilots headlines Friday's AT&T Block Party alongside keshi and Joey Valence & Brae, with performances running 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Zac Brown Band tops Saturday's Coca-Cola LIVE! bill with Ravyn Lenae and BRELAND. Megan Moroney, whose album Cloud 9 debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, closes out Sunday's Capital One JamFest alongside Dominic Fike.

Capital One cardholders can access priority entry and lounge experiences at the festival. Capital One Entertainment also offers VIP packages that include Final Four tickets and hotel accommodations.

Beyond the music festival, Final Four weekend features Fan Fest at the Indiana Convention Center, open practices for Final Four teams at Lucas Oil Stadium on Final Four Friday (April 3), and Tailgate Tip-Off watch parties along Georgia Street.